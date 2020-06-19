929 S Jones Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Beautiful 3 BR/ 2 BA ranch in Rock Hill! - This beautiful home is everything you've been searching for! This home features hardwood flooring in the living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large kitchen with tile, with a large covered front porch, back deck and spacious back yard.



The interior has kitchen complete with a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with plenty of cabinets and a large pantry. There is a separate laundry room with a washer / dryer and deep freezer with a side entrance to the deck and back yard. The master suite includes a tub/shower combo and has two closets. The two bedrooms have a shared full bath with a tub/shower combo.



The back yard has a large shed, deck and beautiful shade trees. This home is in a very desirable neighborhood and provides convenient access to downtown Rock Hill and easy interstate access. All electric with City of Rock Hill utilities.



Available December 7, 2019. Rent is $1,325 per month. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking or vaping inside the home. For more information or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



No Cats Allowed



