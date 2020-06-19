All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
929 S Jones Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

929 S Jones Ave

929 South Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

929 South Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BR/ 2 BA ranch in Rock Hill! - This beautiful home is everything you've been searching for! This home features hardwood flooring in the living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large kitchen with tile, with a large covered front porch, back deck and spacious back yard.

The interior has kitchen complete with a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with plenty of cabinets and a large pantry. There is a separate laundry room with a washer / dryer and deep freezer with a side entrance to the deck and back yard. The master suite includes a tub/shower combo and has two closets. The two bedrooms have a shared full bath with a tub/shower combo.

The back yard has a large shed, deck and beautiful shade trees. This home is in a very desirable neighborhood and provides convenient access to downtown Rock Hill and easy interstate access. All electric with City of Rock Hill utilities.

Available December 7, 2019. Rent is $1,325 per month. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking or vaping inside the home. For more information or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4570461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 S Jones Ave have any available units?
929 S Jones Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 S Jones Ave have?
Some of 929 S Jones Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 S Jones Ave currently offering any rent specials?
929 S Jones Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 S Jones Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 S Jones Ave is pet friendly.
Does 929 S Jones Ave offer parking?
No, 929 S Jones Ave does not offer parking.
Does 929 S Jones Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 S Jones Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 S Jones Ave have a pool?
No, 929 S Jones Ave does not have a pool.
Does 929 S Jones Ave have accessible units?
No, 929 S Jones Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 929 S Jones Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 S Jones Ave has units with dishwashers.

