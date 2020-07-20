Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

616 Flint Street Available 05/24/19 3 BR w/ a Carport, Deck & Chain Link Fence! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, the kitchen. It has gas heat and central A/C. The flooring throughout the home is hardwood and linoleum. This property also features a, wood deck, chain link fence, and washer/dryer hookups.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on East Main Street, right on S Stonewall, left on Flint Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



