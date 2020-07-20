All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

616 Flint Street

616 Flint Street · No Longer Available
Location

616 Flint Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
616 Flint Street Available 05/24/19 3 BR w/ a Carport, Deck & Chain Link Fence! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, the kitchen. It has gas heat and central A/C. The flooring throughout the home is hardwood and linoleum. This property also features a, wood deck, chain link fence, and washer/dryer hookups.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on East Main Street, right on S Stonewall, left on Flint Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE1959080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Flint Street have any available units?
616 Flint Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Flint Street have?
Some of 616 Flint Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Flint Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 Flint Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Flint Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Flint Street is pet friendly.
Does 616 Flint Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 Flint Street offers parking.
Does 616 Flint Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Flint Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Flint Street have a pool?
No, 616 Flint Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 Flint Street have accessible units?
No, 616 Flint Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Flint Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Flint Street does not have units with dishwashers.
