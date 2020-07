Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

227 Pointe Circle Available 02/22/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Condo Located in Pointe Circle in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Built In, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Sunroom porch with Storage Room. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. NO PETS. By Appointment Only (Available by February 22, 2019).



(RLNE3602247)