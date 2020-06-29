All apartments in Rock Hill
1638 Hunters Trl
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

1638 Hunters Trl

1638 Hunters Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Hunters Trail, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great condo, excellent location. - Property Id: 270529

Second floor unit with 2 reserved parking spaces in front of unit. Large screened in porch surrounded by trees. Walk in storage closet with shelves. New energy efficient hot water heater. Central heat and air. Washer and dryer included. Large eat in kitchen with pantry. Large master bedroom has 2 closets and easily supports a king bed and furniture. Nice size second bedroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270529
Property Id 270529

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Hunters Trl have any available units?
1638 Hunters Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Hunters Trl have?
Some of 1638 Hunters Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Hunters Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Hunters Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Hunters Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Hunters Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1638 Hunters Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1638 Hunters Trl offers parking.
Does 1638 Hunters Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 Hunters Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Hunters Trl have a pool?
No, 1638 Hunters Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Hunters Trl have accessible units?
No, 1638 Hunters Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Hunters Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 Hunters Trl has units with dishwashers.

