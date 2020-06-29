1638 Hunters Trl

Amenities
Great condo, excellent location. - Property Id: 270529
Second floor unit with 2 reserved parking spaces in front of unit. Large screened in porch surrounded by trees. Walk in storage closet with shelves. New energy efficient hot water heater. Central heat and air. Washer and dryer included. Large eat in kitchen with pantry. Large master bedroom has 2 closets and easily supports a king bed and furniture. Nice size second bedroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270529
Property Id 270529
No Pets Allowed
