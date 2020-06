Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1255 Eden Terrace Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located across the street from Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, Very Convenient to I-77. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Office/Bonus Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Fenced in Back yard. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by June 15, 2020).



(RLNE3524985)