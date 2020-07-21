1145 Hoyle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Adorable Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Conveniently located near Winthrop University and Cherry Road Corridor is this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large corner fenced in lot. The property was recently updated and has luxury vinyl plank floor throughout with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Enjoy the screened-in front porch and laundry room that accommodates a full size washer and dryer. Easy Access to shopping and dining. You won't want to miss out on this one!



Pet Policy: NO PETS!



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, turn left onto Westerwood Drive, Turn left onto Constitution Blvd., Turn right onto Bynum Ave., Turn right onto Hoyle Street. Home is on the left



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5463441)