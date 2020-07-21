All apartments in Rock Hill
1145 Hoyle Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

1145 Hoyle Street

1145 Hoyle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Hoyle Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Conveniently located near Winthrop University and Cherry Road Corridor is this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large corner fenced in lot. The property was recently updated and has luxury vinyl plank floor throughout with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Enjoy the screened-in front porch and laundry room that accommodates a full size washer and dryer. Easy Access to shopping and dining. You won't want to miss out on this one!

Pet Policy: NO PETS!

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, turn left onto Westerwood Drive, Turn left onto Constitution Blvd., Turn right onto Bynum Ave., Turn right onto Hoyle Street. Home is on the left

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5463441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Hoyle Street have any available units?
1145 Hoyle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Hoyle Street have?
Some of 1145 Hoyle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Hoyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Hoyle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Hoyle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Hoyle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1145 Hoyle Street offer parking?
No, 1145 Hoyle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Hoyle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 Hoyle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Hoyle Street have a pool?
No, 1145 Hoyle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Hoyle Street have accessible units?
No, 1145 Hoyle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Hoyle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Hoyle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
