Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

753 Natchez Circle Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom town-home in the heart Mount Pleasant - Beautiful brick townhouse in the desirable community of Hunter Lake Commons. First floor has all hardwoods and the dining room opens up to the fenced in courtyard, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood flooring in all three spacious bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood conveniently located near Mount Pleasant shopping and dining. Spacious bedrooms, updated stainless steal appliances and a back deck and patio area. Driveway parking for up to two cars. Washer/Dryer included. No pets. Comes unfirnished! Available August 1st.



(RLNE3333239)