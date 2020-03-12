All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Location

709 Bay Tree Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1254 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. This spacious townhome in the heart of Mt Pleasant has been fully remodeled, with fresh paint, high-end vinyl flooring throughout, and plenty of natural lighting. The living room is roomy and well-lit, and leads out to a screened porch looking over a fenced-in back yard landscaped with a stone path and a tool shed. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, and the bedrooms have plenty of closet space and both come with ensuite bath. There is also a walk-in attic great for storage. Washer and dryer included; pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Bay Tree Circle have any available units?
709 Bay Tree Circle has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 709 Bay Tree Circle have?
Some of 709 Bay Tree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Bay Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
709 Bay Tree Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Bay Tree Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Bay Tree Circle is pet friendly.
Does 709 Bay Tree Circle offer parking?
No, 709 Bay Tree Circle does not offer parking.
Does 709 Bay Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Bay Tree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Bay Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 709 Bay Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 709 Bay Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 709 Bay Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Bay Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Bay Tree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Bay Tree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Bay Tree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
