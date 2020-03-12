709 Bay Tree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now. This spacious townhome in the heart of Mt Pleasant has been fully remodeled, with fresh paint, high-end vinyl flooring throughout, and plenty of natural lighting. The living room is roomy and well-lit, and leads out to a screened porch looking over a fenced-in back yard landscaped with a stone path and a tool shed. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, and the bedrooms have plenty of closet space and both come with ensuite bath. There is also a walk-in attic great for storage. Washer and dryer included; pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.