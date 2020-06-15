390 Antebellum Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool internet access

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!**



Beautiful, 3bed/2bath, single story home in the popular Belle Hall neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant! This home has a wonderful open floor plan with a large Living Room that flows nicely into the kitchen and the Screened Proch off the back of the house. A Dining area is off the Living Room. The backyard has amazing pond and wooded views. The Master bedroom has a lovely wood floors, large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and stand-up shower and the main house has a stamped concrete.



The Belle Hall community features 2 swimming pools and 3 playgrounds! Right across from the neighborhood is the Belle Hall Shopping Plaza featuring wonderful eateries, pubs a 24-7 Harris Teeter grocery store and many fine retail shops!



One pet considered (yard is not fenced).

Washer/Dryer included!



View more photos on our website: www.copperprop.com



Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC

ally@copperprop.com

843-763-1130



(RLNE3219996)