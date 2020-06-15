All apartments in Mount Pleasant
390 Antebellum Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

390 Antebellum Ln

390 Antebellum Lane · (843) 763-1130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 Antebellum Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Belle Hall Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
internet access
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!**

Beautiful, 3bed/2bath, single story home in the popular Belle Hall neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant! This home has a wonderful open floor plan with a large Living Room that flows nicely into the kitchen and the Screened Proch off the back of the house. A Dining area is off the Living Room. The backyard has amazing pond and wooded views. The Master bedroom has a lovely wood floors, large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and stand-up shower and the main house has a stamped concrete.

The Belle Hall community features 2 swimming pools and 3 playgrounds! Right across from the neighborhood is the Belle Hall Shopping Plaza featuring wonderful eateries, pubs a 24-7 Harris Teeter grocery store and many fine retail shops!

One pet considered (yard is not fenced).
Washer/Dryer included!

View more photos on our website: www.copperprop.com

Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC
ally@copperprop.com
843-763-1130

(RLNE3219996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Antebellum Ln have any available units?
390 Antebellum Ln has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 Antebellum Ln have?
Some of 390 Antebellum Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Antebellum Ln currently offering any rent specials?
390 Antebellum Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Antebellum Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Antebellum Ln is pet friendly.
Does 390 Antebellum Ln offer parking?
No, 390 Antebellum Ln does not offer parking.
Does 390 Antebellum Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Antebellum Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Antebellum Ln have a pool?
Yes, 390 Antebellum Ln has a pool.
Does 390 Antebellum Ln have accessible units?
No, 390 Antebellum Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Antebellum Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Antebellum Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Antebellum Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 Antebellum Ln has units with air conditioning.
