390 Antebellum Ln

Amenities
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!**
Beautiful, 3bed/2bath, single story home in the popular Belle Hall neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant! This home has a wonderful open floor plan with a large Living Room that flows nicely into the kitchen and the Screened Proch off the back of the house. A Dining area is off the Living Room. The backyard has amazing pond and wooded views. The Master bedroom has a lovely wood floors, large walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and stand-up shower and the main house has a stamped concrete.
The Belle Hall community features 2 swimming pools and 3 playgrounds! Right across from the neighborhood is the Belle Hall Shopping Plaza featuring wonderful eateries, pubs a 24-7 Harris Teeter grocery store and many fine retail shops!
One pet considered (yard is not fenced).
Washer/Dryer included!
View more photos on our website: www.copperprop.com
Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC
ally@copperprop.com
843-763-1130
(RLNE3219996)