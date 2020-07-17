1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!**



THE BEST LOCATION in Mt Pleasant! 2 miles to the Isle of Palms beach and only 10 minutes to Downtown Charleston. Walk or bike to fantastic restaurants, boutique shops, Target, and the grocery store! This luxury 2 bedroom/2 bathroom top floor (2nd floor) condo is in great condition with many updates including new Stainless Steel appliances, updated lighting fixtures and beautiful fireplace! The screened porch provides an area to rest and relax and is very private. Long Grove amenities include a junior size Olympic pool, fitness center, boat storage and clubhouse.



One of the best priced 2 bed/2ba condos in Mt. Pleasant!



Washer/Dryer included!

One, small dog considered, sorry no cats.



Copper Roof Property Management, LLC

843.763.1130

ally@copperprop.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4918859)