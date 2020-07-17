All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Location

1600 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!**

THE BEST LOCATION in Mt Pleasant! 2 miles to the Isle of Palms beach and only 10 minutes to Downtown Charleston. Walk or bike to fantastic restaurants, boutique shops, Target, and the grocery store! This luxury 2 bedroom/2 bathroom top floor (2nd floor) condo is in great condition with many updates including new Stainless Steel appliances, updated lighting fixtures and beautiful fireplace! The screened porch provides an area to rest and relax and is very private. Long Grove amenities include a junior size Olympic pool, fitness center, boat storage and clubhouse.

One of the best priced 2 bed/2ba condos in Mt. Pleasant!

Washer/Dryer included!
One, small dog considered, sorry no cats.

Copper Roof Property Management, LLC
843.763.1130
ally@copperprop.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4918859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 have any available units?
1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 have?
Some of 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 offer parking?
No, 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 has a pool.
Does 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423 has units with dishwashers.
