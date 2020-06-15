All apartments in Mount Pleasant
154 Ionsborough Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:13 PM

154 Ionsborough Street

154 Ionsborough Street · (843) 375-4800
Location

154 Ionsborough Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
I'On

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
internet access
Impeccably furnished two bedroom, two bath home for rent with off-street parking in beautiful I'On. Soaring 12 foot ceilings, expansive molding, designer lighting, heart pine floors and a gourmet kitchen with gas range, new Bosch dishwasher and new washer and dryer, plus side by side refrigerator and garbage disposal. A lovely flow with everything on one level for entertaining and easy living. Large master suite and guest suite. A screened-in back porch leads down to a fully landscaped and mature garden and patio with fountain. Landscaping and all utilities plus comcast cable and internet included. This will be your favorite home away from home. Available June 1st through January 15, 2021. The perfect Lowcountry rental in the perfect location, close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and downtown Charleston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Ionsborough Street have any available units?
154 Ionsborough Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Ionsborough Street have?
Some of 154 Ionsborough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Ionsborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Ionsborough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Ionsborough Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Ionsborough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 154 Ionsborough Street offer parking?
Yes, 154 Ionsborough Street does offer parking.
Does 154 Ionsborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Ionsborough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Ionsborough Street have a pool?
No, 154 Ionsborough Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Ionsborough Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Ionsborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Ionsborough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Ionsborough Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Ionsborough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Ionsborough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
