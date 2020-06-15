154 Ionsborough Street

Amenities

Impeccably furnished two bedroom, two bath home for rent with off-street parking in beautiful I'On. Soaring 12 foot ceilings, expansive molding, designer lighting, heart pine floors and a gourmet kitchen with gas range, new Bosch dishwasher and new washer and dryer, plus side by side refrigerator and garbage disposal. A lovely flow with everything on one level for entertaining and easy living. Large master suite and guest suite. A screened-in back porch leads down to a fully landscaped and mature garden and patio with fountain. Landscaping and all utilities plus comcast cable and internet included. This will be your favorite home away from home. Available June 1st through January 15, 2021. The perfect Lowcountry rental in the perfect location, close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and downtown Charleston.