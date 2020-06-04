1317 Heidiho Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Spacious Park West home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings! This 3 bed + FROG, 2 bath home sits in the great Marsh Walk neighborhood and would be perfect for families or retired couples. This home features a large living space with vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan throughout the living, dining, and kitchen area, plush carpet, an open foyer with hardwood flooring, and a newly painted interior! The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and dark granite countertops. The master bedroom is extremely spacious with a private bath and walk in closet. You will find double sinks, tiled floors, and a soaking tub as well! There are two more bedrooms with a shared bath and a laundry room leading to the attached two car garage. There is a bonus room that would work great as a fourth bedroom or home office space! Enjoy the low country weather on the screened in porch, patio, and backyard. The front yard just received landscaping services and fresh pine straw!

The Park West community hosts a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, and top rated schools!



Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Available July 20th.