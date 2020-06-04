All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:16 AM

1317 Heidiho Way

1317 Heidiho Way · (843) 723-1988
Location

1317 Heidiho Way, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Spacious Park West home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings! This 3 bed + FROG, 2 bath home sits in the great Marsh Walk neighborhood and would be perfect for families or retired couples. This home features a large living space with vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan throughout the living, dining, and kitchen area, plush carpet, an open foyer with hardwood flooring, and a newly painted interior! The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and dark granite countertops. The master bedroom is extremely spacious with a private bath and walk in closet. You will find double sinks, tiled floors, and a soaking tub as well! There are two more bedrooms with a shared bath and a laundry room leading to the attached two car garage. There is a bonus room that would work great as a fourth bedroom or home office space! Enjoy the low country weather on the screened in porch, patio, and backyard. The front yard just received landscaping services and fresh pine straw!
The Park West community hosts a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, and top rated schools!

Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Available July 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Heidiho Way have any available units?
1317 Heidiho Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1317 Heidiho Way have?
Some of 1317 Heidiho Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Heidiho Way currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Heidiho Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Heidiho Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Heidiho Way is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Heidiho Way offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Heidiho Way does offer parking.
Does 1317 Heidiho Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Heidiho Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Heidiho Way have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Heidiho Way has a pool.
Does 1317 Heidiho Way have accessible units?
No, 1317 Heidiho Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Heidiho Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Heidiho Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Heidiho Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Heidiho Way does not have units with air conditioning.
