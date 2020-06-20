All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:27 PM

1115 Bonnie Lane

1115 Bonnie Lane · (843) 242-1082
Location

1115 Bonnie Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of the most sought after locations in Mt. Pleasant. This three bedroom two bathroom home is located in the heart of Mt Pleasant and just minutes away from the beaches of Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. This home features a large corner lot (1/3 acre) with a large fenced backyard and work shop that can also be used for storage. The interior features wood floors, updated bathrooms, and a corner fireplace in the living room. The large back deck is perfect for entertaining. This house also comes with a washer and dryer.WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOMEThe location is ideal! 10 minutes from Sullivan's Island beach, 15 minutes from Isle of Palms beach, and 15 minutes to downtown Charleston. The school district is great and there are plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby. Island Realty is assisting the homeowner in finding a tenant as homeowner will manage for term of the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Bonnie Lane have any available units?
1115 Bonnie Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Bonnie Lane have?
Some of 1115 Bonnie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Bonnie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Bonnie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Bonnie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Bonnie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1115 Bonnie Lane offer parking?
No, 1115 Bonnie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Bonnie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Bonnie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Bonnie Lane have a pool?
No, 1115 Bonnie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Bonnie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1115 Bonnie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Bonnie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Bonnie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Bonnie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Bonnie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
