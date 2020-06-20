1115 Bonnie Lane

Amenities

One of the most sought after locations in Mt. Pleasant. This three bedroom two bathroom home is located in the heart of Mt Pleasant and just minutes away from the beaches of Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. This home features a large corner lot (1/3 acre) with a large fenced backyard and work shop that can also be used for storage. The interior features wood floors, updated bathrooms, and a corner fireplace in the living room. The large back deck is perfect for entertaining. This house also comes with a washer and dryer.WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOMEThe location is ideal! 10 minutes from Sullivan's Island beach, 15 minutes from Isle of Palms beach, and 15 minutes to downtown Charleston. The school district is great and there are plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby. Island Realty is assisting the homeowner in finding a tenant as homeowner will manage for term of the lease