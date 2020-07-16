5 Barnwood Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Greenville, 3BD/2.5BA, Plus 2 Bonus Rms 1996 SF - Plantation Greene - Great townhouse conveniently located to shopping and 385. Kitchen with appliances opens to den with gas FP and Sunroom. Screened in porch. Master on main with WIC also includes bath with separate sinks and separate tub and shower. 2 Bonus rooms upstairs along with 2 bedrooms. Community pool included. Non Smoking and Vaping Home. Small pets negotiable.



Directions - From Greenville take 385-S to Woodruff Road exit. Turn right, then left at red light onto Miller Road. Go approx 1/2 mile. Plantation Greene on right. 2nd Street to left. Home on left.



School - Bethel, Beck, JL Mann



(RLNE4918908)