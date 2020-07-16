All apartments in Mauldin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

5 Barnwood Circle

5 Barnwood Circle · (864) 250-4178
Location

5 Barnwood Circle, Mauldin, SC 29607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Barnwood Circle · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Greenville, 3BD/2.5BA, Plus 2 Bonus Rms 1996 SF - Plantation Greene - Great townhouse conveniently located to shopping and 385. Kitchen with appliances opens to den with gas FP and Sunroom. Screened in porch. Master on main with WIC also includes bath with separate sinks and separate tub and shower. 2 Bonus rooms upstairs along with 2 bedrooms. Community pool included. Non Smoking and Vaping Home. Small pets negotiable.

Directions - From Greenville take 385-S to Woodruff Road exit. Turn right, then left at red light onto Miller Road. Go approx 1/2 mile. Plantation Greene on right. 2nd Street to left. Home on left.

School - Bethel, Beck, JL Mann

(RLNE4918908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Barnwood Circle have any available units?
5 Barnwood Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5 Barnwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5 Barnwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Barnwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Barnwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5 Barnwood Circle offer parking?
No, 5 Barnwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5 Barnwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Barnwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Barnwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5 Barnwood Circle has a pool.
Does 5 Barnwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 5 Barnwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Barnwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Barnwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Barnwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Barnwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
