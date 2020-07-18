All apartments in Mauldin
107 Lomond Lane

107 Lomond Lane · (864) 640-8877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Lomond Lane, Mauldin, SC 29607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Super cute updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1 car garage. This home in Glen Gary is located just off Woodruff Rd. and convenient to I-85, CUICAR, 385, Simpsonville/Greenville. This home has a traditional split bedroom plan with a large living room between the master and 2 additional bedrooms. Enjoy coffee or afternoon tea on a nice deck overlooking a fenced backyard. Pet friendly up to 2 pets (45 lbs each.) Requires 2 year lease. Greenville County Schools - Mauldin Elem., Middle, and High Schools All homes are no smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://www.4mpropertymanagement.com/application-process PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: All rent payments are required to be made online through the tenant portal. There is no fee for paying rent via the Tenant Portal. In addition, tenants may pay rent at a PayNearMe retail cash location for convenience fee. All payments outside of the holding deposit, and security deposit that are paid with a check, or money order are subject to a $7 payment processing fee. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Resident Lease Package and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is. RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE: As part of your lease agreement $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation fee will be paid to 4M Property Management to cover the RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Resident Leasing Package covers Agents cost for application processing, pet screening, lease preparation, security deposit processing, document storage, utility verification, Tenant portal setup, copies of Move In Report and Move Out documentation when requested. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount less the $100 Lease Package. A times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. TENANT BENEFITS PACKAGE: All rental units are automatically included in the 4M Property Management Tenant Benefits Package and therefore subject to a charge of $30.00 per month, which shall be paid along with the Tenants monthly rent payment. Included in the Tenants Benefits Package: o Self- move in and move out o Heating and air filters provided every 60 days o Renters insurance under 4M Property Management Master Policy including liability, and content coverage o Online resident portal o No cost for ACH payments made via the resident portal o Online maintenance communication and scheduling platform o After hours emergency call center o First time forgiveness of ACH payment reversal fee ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

