All apartments in Irmo
Find more places like 125 E Dean Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irmo, SC
/
125 E Dean Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

125 E Dean Road

125 East Dean Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irmo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125 East Dean Road, Irmo, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 E Dean Rd Irmo SC · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,296 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5926045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 E Dean Road have any available units?
125 E Dean Road has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 E Dean Road have?
Some of 125 E Dean Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E Dean Road currently offering any rent specials?
125 E Dean Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 E Dean Road pet-friendly?
No, 125 E Dean Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irmo.
Does 125 E Dean Road offer parking?
No, 125 E Dean Road does not offer parking.
Does 125 E Dean Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 E Dean Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 E Dean Road have a pool?
Yes, 125 E Dean Road has a pool.
Does 125 E Dean Road have accessible units?
No, 125 E Dean Road does not have accessible units.
Does 125 E Dean Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 E Dean Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 E Dean Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 E Dean Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 125 E Dean Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd
Irmo, SC 29063
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd
Irmo, SC 29063
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard
Irmo, SC 29212

Similar Pages

Irmo 1 BedroomsIrmo 2 Bedrooms
Irmo Apartments with ParkingIrmo Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Irmo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCSumter, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SC
Newberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity