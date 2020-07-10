/
42 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with washer-dryer
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Lake Murray
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
437 N Royal Tower Drive
437 North Royal Tower Drive, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1524 sqft
This all brick home has been recently updated with fresh paint and has 3 bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office, the Great room has a wood burning fireplace, there is a formal dining area, the kitchen has all appliances with a full size
Results within 1 mile of Irmo
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1388 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Irmo
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Broad River Corridor
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$922
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,056
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Broad River Corridor
Lakes at Harbison
100 Fairforest Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1230 sqft
Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Columbia, SC. At Lakes at Harbison, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
Broad River Corridor
405 Harbison Boulevard
405 Harbison Boulevard, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio.
119 Crestland Drive
119 Crestland Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight to let natural light in. This home includes a dining area in between the great room and kitchen bar making it open to the living room for entertaining guests.
1704 Devonwood Drive
1704 Devonwood Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Great location! 10 minutes to Downtown, easy access to Hwy 20 &26. Nice townhome, freshly painted, laminate floor in living room, washer & dryer. Brand new HVAC system. Community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Irmo
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$790
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
