lexington county
Last updated July 23 2020
123 Apartments for rent in Lexington County, SC📍
12 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
20 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,067
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
11 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$699
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1338 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
8 Units Available
Columbiana Ridge
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$887
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
8 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
14 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
25 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,210
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
9 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$751
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$839
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
8 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,027
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
13 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
4 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
2 Units Available
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$830
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1298 sqft
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
16 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1406 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
10 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
18 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1191 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
2 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
1 Unit Available
2009 Capitol View Drive
2009 Capitol View Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1013 sqft
All Brick 3 Bredroom 1 bath. Recently renovated.
1 Unit Available
704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office
