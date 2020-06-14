Apartment List
49 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with garage

Irmo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Lake Murray
11 Units Available
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
130 Weston Watch Road
130 Weston Watch Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1212 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This great home in the Friarsgate subdivision in Irmo is ready to move! The features paint, lighting, stainless steel appliances in the

1 of 8

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
7 Stanford Ridge Court
7 Stanford Ridge Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! Beautiful one story home located in Fox Run in the heart of Irmo.
Results within 1 mile of Irmo
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
225 Biddle Rd.
225 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1537 sqft
225 Biddle Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom near Irmo - Single story home just off Piney Grove Road, between St. Andrews and Harbison. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, bonus room/finished garaged, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Old Hall Road
105 Old Hall Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1400 sqft
Great Home with a Fireplace and Outside Deck Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Irmo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2070 sqft
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1522 Omarest Drive
1522 Omarest Drive, St. Andrews, SC
Studio
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1522 Omarest Drive Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON! Centrally located studio apartment! - Available early July! Quaint studio apartment over private garage behind main house.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8 Adare Court
8 Adare Court, Richland County, SC
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
3735 sqft
Your Dream Home! This spacious home boasts 6 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
142 Underwood Drive
142 Underwood Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1606 sqft
Great 1 Story home located in desirable Lexington 1 Schools. Private home Located next to community pond. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4 Beagle Court
4 Beagle Ct, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1236 sqft
Home in Great Neighborhood With Updated Kitchen Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,236 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Irmo
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
City Guide for Irmo, SC

Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.

During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Irmo, SC

Irmo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

