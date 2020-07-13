/
/
/
apartments with pool
65 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with pool
20 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
16 Units Available
Lake Murray
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
26 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,034
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
1 Unit Available
125 E Dean Road
125 East Dean Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
235 E. Dean Road
235 East Dean Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1060 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
9 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1350 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
12 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1388 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
6 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
5 Units Available
Columbiana Ridge
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
1 Unit Available
110 Stamport Circle
110 Stamport Circle, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
435 Caddis Creek Road
435 Caddis Creek Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1248 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
109 Thornby Road
109 Thornby Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1161 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
3700 Bush River Rd
3700 Bush River Road, Seven Oaks, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This great townhome is located near 1-20 and features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Large sliding glass doors lead out to the back patio area and provide natural light for the downstairs living room.
9 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$922
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
14 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
9 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$859
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
22 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
13 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$699
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1338 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
12 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$788
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$640
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
