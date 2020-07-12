84 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with parking
Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.
During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irmo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.