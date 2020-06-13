Apartment List
/
SC
/
irmo
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Lake Murray
11 Units Available
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
230 Andover Circle
230 Andover Circle, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1278 sqft
This delightful home located in Irmo, SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Trinity Three Court
9 Trinity Three Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
7 Stanford Ridge Court
7 Stanford Ridge Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! Beautiful one story home located in Fox Run in the heart of Irmo.
Results within 1 mile of Irmo
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Old Hall Road
105 Old Hall Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1400 sqft
Great Home with a Fireplace and Outside Deck Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Pitsford Court
1 Pitsford Court, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Now available for rent starting March 10, 2020! Beautiful single family home that contains 1,325 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Please call/text Dondre at 404-804-1611 to schedule a showing today! Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3700 Bush River Rd
3700 Bush River Road, Seven Oaks, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
979 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to interstates. No Smoking. Newly renovated with bamboo floors new carpet and tile throughout.. Private fenced in patio area. In unit laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
435 Caddis Creek Road
435 Caddis Creek Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1248 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Irmo
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$803
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$853
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$796
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$677
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Irmo, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Irmo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Irmo 1 BedroomsIrmo 2 BedroomsIrmo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrmo 3 BedroomsIrmo Accessible ApartmentsIrmo Apartments with Balcony
Irmo Apartments with GarageIrmo Apartments with GymIrmo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrmo Apartments with ParkingIrmo Apartments with Pool
Irmo Apartments with Washer-DryerIrmo Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrmo Furnished ApartmentsIrmo Pet Friendly PlacesIrmo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter