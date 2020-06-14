41 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with gym
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 39
1 of 5
1 of 41
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 20
Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.
During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Irmo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.