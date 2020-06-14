41 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC with gym

Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.

During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy! See more