3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC
Lake Murray
11 Units Available
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
1 Unit Available
230 Andover Circle
230 Andover Circle, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1278 sqft
This delightful home located in Irmo, SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.
1 Unit Available
1613 Chadford Road
1613 Chadford Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great three bedroom home w/ stainless appliances. Full bathroom with a great backyard.
1 Unit Available
712 North Royal Tower Drive
712 North Royal Tower Drive, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1254 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great three bedroom home w/ full kitchen stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
153 Twisted Hill Road
153 Twisted Hill Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 Unit Available
9 Trinity Three Court
9 Trinity Three Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
10 Market Hall Ct
10 Market Hall Ct, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Market Hall Ct in Irmo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
248 Charlwood Road
248 Charlwood Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1585 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Irmo that is just over 1,500sf.
1 Unit Available
130 Weston Watch Road
130 Weston Watch Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1212 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This great home in the Friarsgate subdivision in Irmo is ready to move! The features paint, lighting, stainless steel appliances in the
1 Unit Available
7 Stanford Ridge Court
7 Stanford Ridge Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! Beautiful one story home located in Fox Run in the heart of Irmo.
Results within 1 mile of Irmo
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
1 Unit Available
5905 State Road S-32-758
5905 Ellisor Street, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1587 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Challendon
1 Unit Available
320 Biscayne Road
320 Biscayne Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1728 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car
1 Unit Available
105 Old Hall Road
105 Old Hall Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1400 sqft
Great Home with a Fireplace and Outside Deck Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
113 Stockland Road
113 Stockland Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1450 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1 Pitsford Court
1 Pitsford Court, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Now available for rent starting March 10, 2020! Beautiful single family home that contains 1,325 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Please call/text Dondre at 404-804-1611 to schedule a showing today! Application: https://www.hemlane.
Challendon
1 Unit Available
225 Biddle Rd.
225 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1537 sqft
225 Biddle Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom near Irmo - Single story home just off Piney Grove Road, between St. Andrews and Harbison. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, bonus room/finished garaged, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard.
1 Unit Available
435 Caddis Creek Road
435 Caddis Creek Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1248 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Irmo
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
