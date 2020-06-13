Apartment List
SC
irmo
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC

Finding an apartment in Irmo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Lake Murray
11 Units Available
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
37 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
230 Andover Circle
230 Andover Circle, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1278 sqft
This delightful home located in Irmo, SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
1613 Chadford Road
1613 Chadford Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great three bedroom home w/ stainless appliances. Full bathroom with a great backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
712 North Royal Tower Drive
712 North Royal Tower Drive, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1254 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great three bedroom home w/ full kitchen stainless appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
153 Twisted Hill Road
153 Twisted Hill Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
248 Charlwood Road
248 Charlwood Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1585 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Irmo that is just over 1,500sf.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
130 Weston Watch Road
130 Weston Watch Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1212 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This great home in the Friarsgate subdivision in Irmo is ready to move! The features paint, lighting, stainless steel appliances in the

1 of 8

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
7 Stanford Ridge Court
7 Stanford Ridge Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! Beautiful one story home located in Fox Run in the heart of Irmo.
Results within 1 mile of Irmo
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
225 Biddle Rd.
225 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1537 sqft
225 Biddle Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom near Irmo - Single story home just off Piney Grove Road, between St. Andrews and Harbison. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, bonus room/finished garaged, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
5905 State Road S-32-758
5905 Ellisor Street, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1587 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Challendon
1 Unit Available
320 Biscayne Road
320 Biscayne Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1728 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3700 Bush River Rd
3700 Bush River Road, Seven Oaks, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
979 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to interstates. No Smoking. Newly renovated with bamboo floors new carpet and tile throughout.. Private fenced in patio area. In unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Irmo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$804
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
City Guide for Irmo, SC

Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.

During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Irmo, SC

Finding an apartment in Irmo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

