Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage media room package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar courtyard game room internet access pool table

Stylish features and amenities in a beautiful community—what more could you want? Talison Row, located on Daniel Island, SC, offers stunning kitchens with subway tile backsplash, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, tiled baths and showers, spacious walk-in closets, full-size in-home washers and dryers, private patios and balconies and much more. Residents have access to our saltwater pool with sundeck and poolside lounging, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, private off-leash dog park, and outdoor gourmet kitchen with fireplace. Choose from nine gorgeous floor plans today!



15 miles south is Downtown Charleston, full of fun things to do during the week or over the weekend! Visit historic Liberty Square, marvel at a variety of modern works at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, hang with the dolphins at South Carolina Aquarium, dine and shop at Mercantile and Mash and walk Charleston’s historic Broad Street! You’ll also love your local options! Enjoy