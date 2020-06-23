All apartments in Charleston
Talison Row

480 Seven Farms Dr · (260) 238-8492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC 29492
Daniel Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-205 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 03-111 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 06-303 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-208 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 06-108 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 03-312 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Talison Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
internet access
pool table
Stylish features and amenities in a beautiful community—what more could you want? Talison Row, located on Daniel Island, SC, offers stunning kitchens with subway tile backsplash, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, tiled baths and showers, spacious walk-in closets, full-size in-home washers and dryers, private patios and balconies and much more. Residents have access to our saltwater pool with sundeck and poolside lounging, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, private off-leash dog park, and outdoor gourmet kitchen with fireplace. Choose from nine gorgeous floor plans today!

15 miles south is Downtown Charleston, full of fun things to do during the week or over the weekend! Visit historic Liberty Square, marvel at a variety of modern works at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, hang with the dolphins at South Carolina Aquarium, dine and shop at Mercantile and Mash and walk Charleston’s historic Broad Street! You’ll also love your local options! Enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Talison Row have any available units?
Talison Row has 20 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Talison Row have?
Some of Talison Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Talison Row currently offering any rent specials?
Talison Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Talison Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Talison Row is pet friendly.
Does Talison Row offer parking?
Yes, Talison Row offers parking.
Does Talison Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Talison Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Talison Row have a pool?
Yes, Talison Row has a pool.
Does Talison Row have accessible units?
Yes, Talison Row has accessible units.
Does Talison Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Talison Row has units with dishwashers.
Does Talison Row have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Talison Row has units with air conditioning.
