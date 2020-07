Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished oven stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet yoga green community

What makes Sweetwater stand out...is how well it blends in. Along the marsh where Nowell Creek and Beresford Creek converge is Sweetwater, a community that sits on land with a long storied past. Sweetwater is a merging of natural elements with modern comforts and conveniences. Natural landscapes have been preserved and woven into the overall design of the community. Being in harmony with nature has been a critical component of the development process. Find your way with well-lit exteriors that are both low-impact and energy efficient. Enjoy elevator access in most residential buildings. When living at Sweetwater, you will appreciate the greater comfort from consistent temperatures throughout your home, reduced noise from tightly sealed windows and doors, and a quieter home. Energy Star Design and construction enhances your environment, your well-being, and your lifestyle of luxury. Sweetwater is the only apartment community in Charleston with deep water access. The studio, one, two ...