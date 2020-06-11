All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 92 King Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
92 King Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

92 King Street

92 King Street · (843) 806-0603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

92 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Wonderful opportunity to live South of Broad in historic downtown a close walk to shopping, dining and more. High ceilings, original heart pine floors, spacious rooms, and bedrooms with rod iron balconies overlooking the property. The front library has built-in bookshelves and is open to a formal living room. Recently renovated kitchen granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast room opening to the private walled garden. The master bedroom has pocket doors to a sitting room, large walk-in closet and a spacious master bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower. The sitting room is perfect as a nursery or office. There is off-street parking for two cars in the driveway. Available for a one year lease. Application fee $50. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 King Street have any available units?
92 King Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 King Street have?
Some of 92 King Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
92 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 92 King Street offer parking?
Yes, 92 King Street does offer parking.
Does 92 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 King Street have a pool?
No, 92 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 92 King Street have accessible units?
No, 92 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92 King Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 King Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 King Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 King Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 92 King Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd
Charleston, SC 29455
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd
Charleston, SC 29414
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr
Charleston, SC 29412
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity