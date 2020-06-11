92 King Street

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to live South of Broad in historic downtown a close walk to shopping, dining and more. High ceilings, original heart pine floors, spacious rooms, and bedrooms with rod iron balconies overlooking the property. The front library has built-in bookshelves and is open to a formal living room. Recently renovated kitchen granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast room opening to the private walled garden. The master bedroom has pocket doors to a sitting room, large walk-in closet and a spacious master bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower. The sitting room is perfect as a nursery or office. There is off-street parking for two cars in the driveway. Available for a one year lease. Application fee $50. Pets negotiable.