Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

902 Sycramore Ave - Property Id: 138445



This house will be available to show on August 2.

902 has recently been upgraded and is a very clean simple design built for no more than 3 people. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a new kitchen and a very comfortable living space. There is an outlet for a washer and dryer. We do ask for your first and last months rent up front combined with a security deposit. This is a non smoking house. And it is now available for rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138445

Property Id 138445



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5907938)