Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

874 S. Colony Dr 15B

874 Colony Dr · (843) 804-9991
Location

874 Colony Dr, Charleston, SC 29407
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 874 S. Colony Dr 15B · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Rivers Bend - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2036042?source=marketing

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo available just off Ashley River Rd in West Ashley! This spacious home features tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans, built-in shelving and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Water INCLUDED! Rivers Bend offers great amenities including a grilling area and community pool. Located within minutes to Downtown Charleston!

Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (2 pet max. under 30 lbs.) Breed restrictions apply!
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 application fee per adult

(RLNE3965357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B have any available units?
874 S. Colony Dr 15B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B have?
Some of 874 S. Colony Dr 15B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 S. Colony Dr 15B currently offering any rent specials?
874 S. Colony Dr 15B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 S. Colony Dr 15B pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 S. Colony Dr 15B is pet friendly.
Does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B offer parking?
No, 874 S. Colony Dr 15B does not offer parking.
Does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 S. Colony Dr 15B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B have a pool?
Yes, 874 S. Colony Dr 15B has a pool.
Does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B have accessible units?
No, 874 S. Colony Dr 15B does not have accessible units.
Does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 S. Colony Dr 15B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 S. Colony Dr 15B have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 S. Colony Dr 15B does not have units with air conditioning.
