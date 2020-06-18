7 Perry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cats allowed

RENOVATION COMPLETE!! Beautiful home on a quiet street - amazing location! Gorgeous renovation from top to bottom - new bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, windows, lighting, porches and much more!! Be the first to enjoy this wonderful home - tons of natural light and a wonderful layout. Downstairs has a Kitchen, large dining room, huge living room and half bath. Upstairs features three large bedrooms a full bath, hall closet and laundry room. Full bathroom features custom cabinetry and high end tile. Beautiful light fixtures throughout the entire home. The yard is maintenance free! Excellent location - centrally located and convenient to all downtown restaurants. Tenants pay utilities.