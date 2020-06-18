All apartments in Charleston
7 Perry St

7 Perry Street · (843) 367-8081
Location

7 Perry Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
RENOVATION COMPLETE!! Beautiful home on a quiet street - amazing location! Gorgeous renovation from top to bottom - new bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, windows, lighting, porches and much more!! Be the first to enjoy this wonderful home - tons of natural light and a wonderful layout. Downstairs has a Kitchen, large dining room, huge living room and half bath. Upstairs features three large bedrooms a full bath, hall closet and laundry room. Full bathroom features custom cabinetry and high end tile. Beautiful light fixtures throughout the entire home. The yard is maintenance free! Excellent location - centrally located and convenient to all downtown restaurants. Tenants pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Perry St have any available units?
7 Perry St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Perry St have?
Some of 7 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
7 Perry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Perry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Perry St is pet friendly.
Does 7 Perry St offer parking?
No, 7 Perry St does not offer parking.
Does 7 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Perry St have a pool?
No, 7 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 7 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 7 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Perry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Perry St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Perry St has units with air conditioning.
