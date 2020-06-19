All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 60 Lenwood Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
60 Lenwood Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

60 Lenwood Blvd

60 Lenwood Boulevard · (843) 723-2763 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

60 Lenwood Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 60 Lenwood Blvd · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Remarkable fully furnished Garden Cottage located South of Broad - Come see this remarkable 1 bed/1.5 fully furnished garden cottage South of Broad! This incredible spot is tucked away with a private garden, patio area, and a coy pond for enjoyment. Notice the beautiful windows which allow a great deal of natural light into the living room and bedroom. 60 Lenwood is a short stroll to the Battery and King Street shopping and dining. Contains off street parking and stack-able washer dryer. Prefer no pets, no undergrad, utilities separate, one year lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2308634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Lenwood Blvd have any available units?
60 Lenwood Blvd has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Lenwood Blvd have?
Some of 60 Lenwood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Lenwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
60 Lenwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Lenwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 60 Lenwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 60 Lenwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 60 Lenwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 60 Lenwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Lenwood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Lenwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 60 Lenwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 60 Lenwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 60 Lenwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Lenwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Lenwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Lenwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Lenwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 60 Lenwood Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd
Charleston, SC 29455
Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln
Charleston, SC 29414
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl
Charleston, SC 29492
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity