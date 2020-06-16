59 Carolina Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully completely renovated duplex close to downtown, King Street and MUSC. Everything from the studs out is new. This is a gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment roughly 1058 square feet with Hardwoods in living area and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. All new appliances including washer and dryer. New fixtures, paint and plantation blinds. The downstairs apartment has large front porch, small back deck and parking for 2 cars on the front right. The upstairs apartment enters in the rear and has a big back deck and parking inside privacy fence that can park 1 large car or 2 small cars. Must see. First come has the pick between the two apartments.