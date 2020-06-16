All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:46 PM

59 Carolina Street

59 Carolina Street · (843) 225-8830
Location

59 Carolina Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully completely renovated duplex close to downtown, King Street and MUSC. Everything from the studs out is new. This is a gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment roughly 1058 square feet with Hardwoods in living area and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. All new appliances including washer and dryer. New fixtures, paint and plantation blinds. The downstairs apartment has large front porch, small back deck and parking for 2 cars on the front right. The upstairs apartment enters in the rear and has a big back deck and parking inside privacy fence that can park 1 large car or 2 small cars. Must see. First come has the pick between the two apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Carolina Street have any available units?
59 Carolina Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Carolina Street have?
Some of 59 Carolina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Carolina Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Carolina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Carolina Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Carolina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 59 Carolina Street offer parking?
Yes, 59 Carolina Street does offer parking.
Does 59 Carolina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Carolina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Carolina Street have a pool?
No, 59 Carolina Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Carolina Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Carolina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Carolina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Carolina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Carolina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Carolina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
