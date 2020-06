Amenities

In the heart of Downtown Charleston, this top floor condo is a must see! This one bedroom, one bath has a renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, windows with views of the City and a washer and dryer. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, theater and more. Available April 1st for a one year lease. Application fee is $50.