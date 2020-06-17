5 Motley Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home in historic Ansonborough of Downtown Charleston. This contemporary 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is truly a unique find. The first floor is breathtaking with marble flooring throughout, a spacious living and dining room, beautiful corinthian columns accenting the room, a gas fireplace, high ceilings, and modern decor. The bright, eat-in kitchen features a decorative skylight, island, wine rack, gas stove, Subzero refrigerator, dishwasher, and an impressive amount of cabinet space.The open staircase leads to the second floor where you'll find the master bedroom and two guest rooms. The master bedroom has access to a small balcony, perfect for enjoying the views of the city. It also features a California walk-in closet as well as a regular walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a vanity, soaking tub, glass stand-in shower, and tiled floors. Both guest rooms have high ceilings and one of them features a spiral, wrought iron staircase leading up to a loft (used as the 4th bedroom).

Following the staircase to the third floor, you'll come across the mahogany paneled office featuring a log fireplace and plenty of bookshelves. You'll also find the rooftop patio, perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the sight of the city.

Additionally, it has a spacious two car garage with a pet shower. This property is ideally located only blocks away from the Charleston Market, Gaillard Auditorium, multiple art galleries, shops, and restaurants such as Magnolias, Hank's Seafood, and Fig.



Pets are negotiable. Off-street parking available. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. All utilities are the tenants' responsibility.