Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
5 Motley Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

5 Motley Lane

5 Motley Lane · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Motley Lane, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home in historic Ansonborough of Downtown Charleston. This contemporary 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is truly a unique find. The first floor is breathtaking with marble flooring throughout, a spacious living and dining room, beautiful corinthian columns accenting the room, a gas fireplace, high ceilings, and modern decor. The bright, eat-in kitchen features a decorative skylight, island, wine rack, gas stove, Subzero refrigerator, dishwasher, and an impressive amount of cabinet space.The open staircase leads to the second floor where you'll find the master bedroom and two guest rooms. The master bedroom has access to a small balcony, perfect for enjoying the views of the city. It also features a California walk-in closet as well as a regular walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a vanity, soaking tub, glass stand-in shower, and tiled floors. Both guest rooms have high ceilings and one of them features a spiral, wrought iron staircase leading up to a loft (used as the 4th bedroom).
Following the staircase to the third floor, you'll come across the mahogany paneled office featuring a log fireplace and plenty of bookshelves. You'll also find the rooftop patio, perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the sight of the city.
Additionally, it has a spacious two car garage with a pet shower. This property is ideally located only blocks away from the Charleston Market, Gaillard Auditorium, multiple art galleries, shops, and restaurants such as Magnolias, Hank's Seafood, and Fig.

Pets are negotiable. Off-street parking available. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. All utilities are the tenants' responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Motley Lane have any available units?
5 Motley Lane has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Motley Lane have?
Some of 5 Motley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Motley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Motley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Motley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Motley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5 Motley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Motley Lane does offer parking.
Does 5 Motley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Motley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Motley Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Motley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Motley Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Motley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Motley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Motley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Motley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Motley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
