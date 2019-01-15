All apartments in Charleston
4258 William E Murray Blvd
4258 William E Murray Blvd

4258 William E. Murray Boulevard · (843) 725-0138 ext. 123
Location

4258 William E. Murray Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4258 William E Murray Blvd · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2264 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
pool
4258 William E Murray Blvd Available 07/01/20 Modern Home Available in Carolina Bay! - Beautiful, modern home in the excellent neighborhood of Carolina Bay! Easy water access, pool, nature trails, and a dog park all make this an excellent place to live, right next to I-526. Great natural lighting with an inviting foyer, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a big back yard with porch. The master bedroom boasts a remodeled bathroom with a huge walk in closet. This is an unbeatable deal for a hot part of town! Small pets negotiable with pet fee.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4929216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 William E Murray Blvd have any available units?
4258 William E Murray Blvd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4258 William E Murray Blvd have?
Some of 4258 William E Murray Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 William E Murray Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4258 William E Murray Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 William E Murray Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4258 William E Murray Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4258 William E Murray Blvd offer parking?
No, 4258 William E Murray Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4258 William E Murray Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4258 William E Murray Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 William E Murray Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4258 William E Murray Blvd has a pool.
Does 4258 William E Murray Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4258 William E Murray Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 William E Murray Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4258 William E Murray Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4258 William E Murray Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4258 William E Murray Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
