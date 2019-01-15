Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park pool

4258 William E Murray Blvd Available 07/01/20 Modern Home Available in Carolina Bay! - Beautiful, modern home in the excellent neighborhood of Carolina Bay! Easy water access, pool, nature trails, and a dog park all make this an excellent place to live, right next to I-526. Great natural lighting with an inviting foyer, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a big back yard with porch. The master bedroom boasts a remodeled bathroom with a huge walk in closet. This is an unbeatable deal for a hot part of town! Small pets negotiable with pet fee.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4929216)