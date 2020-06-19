All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:31 PM

4 Shaftsbury Lane

4 Shaftesbury Lane · (843) 723-1988
Location

4 Shaftesbury Lane, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home in Downtown Charleston! Located in Harleston Village, this property is minutes away from Colonial Lake and everything Downtown has to offer like amazing restaurants and shops. This home features a spacious kitchen with generous granite countertop and cabinet space, a balcony perfect for enjoying your evenings on, and a large family room with a fire place and access to the deck and patio out back. The property also has a stacked washer and dryer, built ins, hardwood flooring, and landscaping maintained by the owner.Pets are negotiable. Available September 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Shaftsbury Lane have any available units?
4 Shaftsbury Lane has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Shaftsbury Lane have?
Some of 4 Shaftsbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Shaftsbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4 Shaftsbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Shaftsbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Shaftsbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4 Shaftsbury Lane offer parking?
No, 4 Shaftsbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4 Shaftsbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Shaftsbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Shaftsbury Lane have a pool?
No, 4 Shaftsbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4 Shaftsbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 4 Shaftsbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Shaftsbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Shaftsbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Shaftsbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Shaftsbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
