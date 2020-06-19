4 Shaftsbury Lane

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home in Downtown Charleston! Located in Harleston Village, this property is minutes away from Colonial Lake and everything Downtown has to offer like amazing restaurants and shops. This home features a spacious kitchen with generous granite countertop and cabinet space, a balcony perfect for enjoying your evenings on, and a large family room with a fire place and access to the deck and patio out back. The property also has a stacked washer and dryer, built ins, hardwood flooring, and landscaping maintained by the owner.Pets are negotiable. Available September 5th.