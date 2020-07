Amenities

Unit 202 Available 08/15/20 Condo in the center of town! - Property Id: 142992



Centrally located 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo. The building was built in 1875 and has the original exposed brick, lofty ceiling heights and large windows covered with plantation shutters. The building itself is very quiet but the condo is tucked away even farther from the main hallway by a long hallway. Once you make your way down the hallway and pass the in unit laundry area it opens up into the bedroom/bath and living area. Stainless appliances in the kitchen with marble counter tops fully stocked with everything you need. Perfect for any executive or simply someone coming to town to stroll along King Street and the endless shops or taking in all the amazing restaurants. All utilities, cable, wifi and parking included.

No Pets Allowed



