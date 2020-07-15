All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:00 AM

39-C Montagu Street

39 Montagu St · (843) 806-0603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Montagu St, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful two-story unfurnished kitchen house surrounded by a private garden & tucked away in the desirable Harleston Village neighborhood. House features heart pine floors, high ceilings, upstairs & downstairs porches, bricked patio & many windows providing natural light. There are built-in shelves and cabinetry in the dining room, providing extra storage. Galley kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & all appliances are included. Upstairs features two bedrooms & one bathroom, with a large hall closet & access to the upstairs porch. The downstairs has a separate living room, dining room, kitchen & small powder room. Available September 1st for a one year lease. Application Fee is $50 per adult applicant. Smoke-free environment. Residential permit parking for 2 cars. Close to MUSC, King Street Dining and Shopping, and Colonial Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39-C Montagu Street have any available units?
39-C Montagu Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39-C Montagu Street have?
Some of 39-C Montagu Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39-C Montagu Street currently offering any rent specials?
39-C Montagu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39-C Montagu Street pet-friendly?
No, 39-C Montagu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 39-C Montagu Street offer parking?
Yes, 39-C Montagu Street offers parking.
Does 39-C Montagu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39-C Montagu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39-C Montagu Street have a pool?
No, 39-C Montagu Street does not have a pool.
Does 39-C Montagu Street have accessible units?
No, 39-C Montagu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39-C Montagu Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39-C Montagu Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 39-C Montagu Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39-C Montagu Street has units with air conditioning.
