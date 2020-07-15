39-C Montagu Street

Amenities

Beautiful two-story unfurnished kitchen house surrounded by a private garden & tucked away in the desirable Harleston Village neighborhood. House features heart pine floors, high ceilings, upstairs & downstairs porches, bricked patio & many windows providing natural light. There are built-in shelves and cabinetry in the dining room, providing extra storage. Galley kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & all appliances are included. Upstairs features two bedrooms & one bathroom, with a large hall closet & access to the upstairs porch. The downstairs has a separate living room, dining room, kitchen & small powder room. Available September 1st for a one year lease. Application Fee is $50 per adult applicant. Smoke-free environment. Residential permit parking for 2 cars. Close to MUSC, King Street Dining and Shopping, and Colonial Lake.