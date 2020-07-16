All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

36 Cannon Street

36 Cannon Street · (843) 577-4115
Location

36 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2198 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
36 Cannon Street is a modern interpretation of a Charleston single house with a sleek hotel vibe. The first level of this fully furnished home has an open floorplan ideal for entertaining. A wall of shoji screen-style windows floods the space with natural sunlight while maintaining privacy. The kitchen has limestone counters, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets to enhance the light, modern feel. Hardwood floors flow throughout. A butler's pantry, stackable washer and dryer closet and half bath complete this level. Two large, bright bedrooms and a full bath with dual sinks comprise the second floor. Each accesses a piazza. The master suite fills the third floor and features 2 walk-in closets and a private balcony. The beautiful master bathroom is constructed with Carrera marble soaking tub and separate tiled shower, plus dual sinks and stylish fixtures.

A nicely landscaped shared courtyard is behind the home. Includes off-street parking for 2 vehicles. The Midtown neighborhood is an urban area with single-family residences and condominiums as well as commercial spaces. It is easily accessible to all of downtown Charleston, West Ashley and Mt. Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Cannon Street have any available units?
36 Cannon Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Cannon Street have?
Some of 36 Cannon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Cannon Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Cannon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Cannon Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Cannon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 36 Cannon Street offer parking?
Yes, 36 Cannon Street offers parking.
Does 36 Cannon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Cannon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Cannon Street have a pool?
No, 36 Cannon Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Cannon Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Cannon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Cannon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Cannon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Cannon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Cannon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
