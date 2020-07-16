Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

36 Cannon Street is a modern interpretation of a Charleston single house with a sleek hotel vibe. The first level of this fully furnished home has an open floorplan ideal for entertaining. A wall of shoji screen-style windows floods the space with natural sunlight while maintaining privacy. The kitchen has limestone counters, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets to enhance the light, modern feel. Hardwood floors flow throughout. A butler's pantry, stackable washer and dryer closet and half bath complete this level. Two large, bright bedrooms and a full bath with dual sinks comprise the second floor. Each accesses a piazza. The master suite fills the third floor and features 2 walk-in closets and a private balcony. The beautiful master bathroom is constructed with Carrera marble soaking tub and separate tiled shower, plus dual sinks and stylish fixtures.



A nicely landscaped shared courtyard is behind the home. Includes off-street parking for 2 vehicles. The Midtown neighborhood is an urban area with single-family residences and condominiums as well as commercial spaces. It is easily accessible to all of downtown Charleston, West Ashley and Mt. Pleasant.