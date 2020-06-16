All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:14 AM

328 Canterbury Road

328 Canterbury Road · (843) 972-9450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 Canterbury Road, Charleston, SC 29407
Parkwood - Farmfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Available for a 12 month lease. Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home in Parkwood Estates. This home has lovely blooming and mature landscaping and is just 1 block from West Ashley Greenway! Bike to Krispy Kreme, shopping, restaurants and more! Original hardwood floors and new refrigerator and gas stove. Backyard is mostly fenced with a gate to fully enclose. Washer/dryer connections are located in the utility room in carport. Formal dining room, eat in kitchen and large bedrooms make up this all brick home. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Canterbury Road have any available units?
328 Canterbury Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 Canterbury Road have?
Some of 328 Canterbury Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Canterbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
328 Canterbury Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Canterbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Canterbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 328 Canterbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 328 Canterbury Road does offer parking.
Does 328 Canterbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Canterbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Canterbury Road have a pool?
No, 328 Canterbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 328 Canterbury Road have accessible units?
No, 328 Canterbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Canterbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Canterbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Canterbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Canterbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
