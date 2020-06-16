328 Canterbury Road

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Available for a 12 month lease. Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home in Parkwood Estates. This home has lovely blooming and mature landscaping and is just 1 block from West Ashley Greenway! Bike to Krispy Kreme, shopping, restaurants and more! Original hardwood floors and new refrigerator and gas stove. Backyard is mostly fenced with a gate to fully enclose. Washer/dryer connections are located in the utility room in carport. Formal dining room, eat in kitchen and large bedrooms make up this all brick home. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals.