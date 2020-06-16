32 Vendue Range

Amenities
Beautifully renovated one bedroom unfurnished condo, located in the heart of the historic district's French Quarter and steps from Waterfront Park. Walk to East Bay restaurants, galleries, and shopping. This condo features an open floor plan and has been recently updated with a new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom with a walk-in shower, hardwood floors, fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Recently installed Indow windows keep the street noise out while providing clear views of the waterfront. Off Street parking for one car. Secured building. No pets please. Available April 1, 2020. Application Fee $50