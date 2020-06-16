All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:30 AM

32 Vendue Range

32 Vendue Range · (843) 577-2900
Location

32 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated one bedroom unfurnished condo, located in the heart of the historic district's French Quarter and steps from Waterfront Park. Walk to East Bay restaurants, galleries, and shopping. This condo features an open floor plan and has been recently updated with a new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom with a walk-in shower, hardwood floors, fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Recently installed Indow windows keep the street noise out while providing clear views of the waterfront. Off Street parking for one car. Secured building. No pets please. Available April 1, 2020. Application Fee $50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Vendue Range have any available units?
32 Vendue Range has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Vendue Range have?
Some of 32 Vendue Range's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Vendue Range currently offering any rent specials?
32 Vendue Range isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Vendue Range pet-friendly?
No, 32 Vendue Range is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 32 Vendue Range offer parking?
Yes, 32 Vendue Range does offer parking.
Does 32 Vendue Range have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Vendue Range offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Vendue Range have a pool?
No, 32 Vendue Range does not have a pool.
Does 32 Vendue Range have accessible units?
No, 32 Vendue Range does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Vendue Range have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Vendue Range does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Vendue Range have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Vendue Range does not have units with air conditioning.
