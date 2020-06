Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Just completed, this great 3 bedroom 2 bath downtown Charleston single was fully renovated! Beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. Redone kitchen with all new appliances, there's also new cabinetry and countertops in the bathrooms too. There's an upstairs balcony and a partially fenced in backyard with a patio. Close to MUSC, the College of Charleston, the Aquarium and the Cooper River Bridge...Truly a must see!