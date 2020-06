Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access

3BR Townhome steps from the water! - Property Id: 147239



Charming Charleston home in a magnificent location. Steps to Rainbow Row, the battery, and Joe Riley Waterfront Park. One of Charleston's few cobblestone streets remaining. This three bedroom/three and a half bath home has a spacious living area and dining room that looks out onto the walled courtyard. Sit out back and enjoy a nice glass of tea in the morning or glass of wine in the afternoon. Views of the harbor from the kitchen and the master bedroom upstairs. All three bedrooms are quite spacious. Jack and Jill bath between two of the bedrooms but there is a full, third bath on the second floor so all three rooms have a private bath if needed. On street parking with a front and back entrance.



30 day minimum

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147239

Property Id 147239



(RLNE5821850)