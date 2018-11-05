All apartments in Charleston
289 King Street.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

289 King Street

289 King Street · (843) 388-4674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

289 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
OVER LOOKING KING STREET!Perfect 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment for a college rental!The apartment is wall to wall carpet with linoleum floors in bathrooms and kitchen. The bedrooms and closets are larger than almost any other downtown college rental. All major kitchen appliances come standard and there is a shared laundry facility for the new entire complex. The building has two ingress/egress points on King Street with coded entry! Mail is delivered to mailboxes just inside one of the exterior entrances. There is no working elevator on property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 289 King Street have any available units?
289 King Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 289 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
289 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 289 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 289 King Street offer parking?
No, 289 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 289 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 King Street have a pool?
No, 289 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 289 King Street have accessible units?
No, 289 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 289 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.

