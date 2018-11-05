289 King Street.

Amenities

OVER LOOKING KING STREET!Perfect 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment for a college rental!The apartment is wall to wall carpet with linoleum floors in bathrooms and kitchen. The bedrooms and closets are larger than almost any other downtown college rental. All major kitchen appliances come standard and there is a shared laundry facility for the new entire complex. The building has two ingress/egress points on King Street with coded entry! Mail is delivered to mailboxes just inside one of the exterior entrances. There is no working elevator on property!