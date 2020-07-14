All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

27 Archdale Street

27 Archdale Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Archdale Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in Harleston Village of Downtown Charleston. This second floor apartment features wood flooring throughout, built-in shelves, one off-street parking spot, and a porch with a beautiful view.This home is in the heart of the historic district, just off famous King St and Queen St, providing easy access to all that Downtown has to offer like shopping, restaurants, and much more.Cats are conditional. Off-street parking. Laundry facility on site. Water/sewer included. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Archdale Street have any available units?
27 Archdale Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Archdale Street have?
Some of 27 Archdale Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Archdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Archdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Archdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Archdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 27 Archdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 Archdale Street offers parking.
Does 27 Archdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Archdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Archdale Street have a pool?
No, 27 Archdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Archdale Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Archdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Archdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Archdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Archdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Archdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
