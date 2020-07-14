27 Archdale Street

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in Harleston Village of Downtown Charleston. This second floor apartment features wood flooring throughout, built-in shelves, one off-street parking spot, and a porch with a beautiful view.This home is in the heart of the historic district, just off famous King St and Queen St, providing easy access to all that Downtown has to offer like shopping, restaurants, and much more.Cats are conditional. Off-street parking. Laundry facility on site. Water/sewer included. Available now.