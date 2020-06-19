Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking

249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built in 2004, has all the old charm complete with a brick side yard and back patio garden, but with all the modern amenities.



Large living room with ample seating and a large TV. The kitchen and dining room are conveniently located off the living space and open up to the outdoor patio area. The kitchen has granite counters and gas stove. The dining table seats four. There are three bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms making each feel like a master suite. Two rooms are located on the second floor and one on the first floor.



This home has a shaded patio area in the rear with a table and chairs, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.



Off-street parking inside of the gate for up to 5 cars.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5740316)