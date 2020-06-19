All apartments in Charleston
249 Ashley Avenue
249 Ashley Avenue

249 Ashley Avenue · (843) 640-8097
Location

249 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 249 Ashley Avenue · Avail. Sep 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built in 2004, has all the old charm complete with a brick side yard and back patio garden, but with all the modern amenities.

Large living room with ample seating and a large TV. The kitchen and dining room are conveniently located off the living space and open up to the outdoor patio area. The kitchen has granite counters and gas stove. The dining table seats four. There are three bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms making each feel like a master suite. Two rooms are located on the second floor and one on the first floor.

This home has a shaded patio area in the rear with a table and chairs, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Off-street parking inside of the gate for up to 5 cars.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5740316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Ashley Avenue have any available units?
249 Ashley Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Ashley Avenue have?
Some of 249 Ashley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Ashley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
249 Ashley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Ashley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Ashley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 249 Ashley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 249 Ashley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 249 Ashley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Ashley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Ashley Avenue have a pool?
No, 249 Ashley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 249 Ashley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 249 Ashley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Ashley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Ashley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Ashley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Ashley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
