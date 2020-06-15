All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 24 Bee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
24 Bee Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:15 PM

24 Bee Street

24 Bee Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.$200 Discount for MUSC Employees and Students. Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in Radcliffeborough of Downtown Charleston. This first floor apartment features wood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, and off-street parking. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. It's conveniently located right next to MUSC as well as multiple cafes and restaurants.No pets. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Bee Street have any available units?
24 Bee Street has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Bee Street have?
Some of 24 Bee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Bee Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Bee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Bee Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Bee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 24 Bee Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Bee Street does offer parking.
Does 24 Bee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Bee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Bee Street have a pool?
No, 24 Bee Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Bee Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Bee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Bee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Bee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Bee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Bee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 Bee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue
Charleston, SC 29403
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Charleston, SC 29414
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd
Charleston, SC 29492

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity