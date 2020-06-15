24 Bee Street

Amenities
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.$200 Discount for MUSC Employees and Students. Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in Radcliffeborough of Downtown Charleston. This first floor apartment features wood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, and off-street parking. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. It's conveniently located right next to MUSC as well as multiple cafes and restaurants.No pets. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 15th.