24 Bee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.$200 Discount for MUSC Employees and Students. Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in Radcliffeborough of Downtown Charleston. This first floor apartment features wood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, and off-street parking. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. It's conveniently located right next to MUSC as well as multiple cafes and restaurants.No pets. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 15th.