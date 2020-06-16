Amenities
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B Available 08/01/20 UPGRADED FURNISHED STUDIO DOWNTOWN Ashley Ave - Available August 1, 2020 - APPLY ONLINE/PAY THE SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLINE/ SIGN THE LEASE ONLINE!
You can reserve your new apartment from the comfort of your home!
Studio Apt DOWNTOWN-Available August 1, 2020!
Great location - very close to MUSC
Furnishes include - futon, dishwasher, TV, microwave, and coffee maker
Washer/Dryer in unit
Water included in rent
1 off street parking space
No pets please
Please visit our website to see all available properties: http://semgsc.com/lease/residential/
Call 843-577-8595 to schedule a showing. Rented on a first come, first serve basis after a showing with approved application, $65 application fee per applicant, and $1325 security deposit. After you view the apartment and you are ready to move forward, please apply online through our website: www.semgsc.com
(RLNE4839695)