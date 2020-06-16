All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B

202 Ashley Avenue · (843) 577-8595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

202 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B Available 08/01/20 UPGRADED FURNISHED STUDIO DOWNTOWN Ashley Ave - Available August 1, 2020 - APPLY ONLINE/PAY THE SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLINE/ SIGN THE LEASE ONLINE!
You can reserve your new apartment from the comfort of your home!
Studio Apt DOWNTOWN-Available August 1, 2020!
Great location - very close to MUSC
Furnishes include - futon, dishwasher, TV, microwave, and coffee maker
Washer/Dryer in unit
Water included in rent
1 off street parking space
No pets please

Please visit our website to see all available properties: http://semgsc.com/lease/residential/

Call 843-577-8595 to schedule a showing. Rented on a first come, first serve basis after a showing with approved application, $65 application fee per applicant, and $1325 security deposit. After you view the apartment and you are ready to move forward, please apply online through our website: www.semgsc.com

(RLNE4839695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B have any available units?
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B have?
Some of 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B currently offering any rent specials?
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B pet-friendly?
No, 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B offer parking?
Yes, 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B does offer parking.
Does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B have a pool?
No, 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B does not have a pool.
Does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B have accessible units?
No, 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard
Charleston, SC 29407
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd
Charleston, SC 29492

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity