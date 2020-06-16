Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B Available 08/01/20 UPGRADED FURNISHED STUDIO DOWNTOWN Ashley Ave - Available August 1, 2020 - APPLY ONLINE/PAY THE SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLINE/ SIGN THE LEASE ONLINE!

You can reserve your new apartment from the comfort of your home!

Studio Apt DOWNTOWN-Available August 1, 2020!

Great location - very close to MUSC

Furnishes include - futon, dishwasher, TV, microwave, and coffee maker

Washer/Dryer in unit

Water included in rent

1 off street parking space

No pets please



Call 843-577-8595 to schedule a showing. Rented on a first come, first serve basis after a showing with approved application, $65 application fee per applicant, and $1325 security deposit.



