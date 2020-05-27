All apartments in Charleston
20 Maplecrest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

20 Maplecrest

20 Maplecrest Drive · (843) 557-9840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC 29412
Creek Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Maplecrest · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath James Island Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Extra long single car garage James Island Condo.

Live on highly desirable James Island South Carolina. Close by you will find restaurants, bars, shopping, the beach and downtown Charleston is 10 minutes away.

This condo has been remodeled with nice appliances and custom paint touches to create a modern style home.

You are welcomed by an expansive living and dining area adorned with an original wood-burning fireplace. Beyond the living area, you will find an open kitchen, utility room and half bath. The living area opens up to a patio for entertaining.

Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

You will find all new flooring, custom paint and many extras.

A must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3865631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Maplecrest have any available units?
20 Maplecrest has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Maplecrest have?
Some of 20 Maplecrest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Maplecrest currently offering any rent specials?
20 Maplecrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Maplecrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Maplecrest is pet friendly.
Does 20 Maplecrest offer parking?
Yes, 20 Maplecrest does offer parking.
Does 20 Maplecrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Maplecrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Maplecrest have a pool?
No, 20 Maplecrest does not have a pool.
Does 20 Maplecrest have accessible units?
No, 20 Maplecrest does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Maplecrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Maplecrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Maplecrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Maplecrest does not have units with air conditioning.
