20 Maplecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath James Island Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Extra long single car garage James Island Condo.



Live on highly desirable James Island South Carolina. Close by you will find restaurants, bars, shopping, the beach and downtown Charleston is 10 minutes away.



This condo has been remodeled with nice appliances and custom paint touches to create a modern style home.



You are welcomed by an expansive living and dining area adorned with an original wood-burning fireplace. Beyond the living area, you will find an open kitchen, utility room and half bath. The living area opens up to a patio for entertaining.



Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.



You will find all new flooring, custom paint and many extras.



A must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3865631)